BJP must come clean on whether PM’s degrees are authentic, says AAP

April 03, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Continuing its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education qualifications, AAP on Sunday raised questions on the authenticity of Mr. Modi’s undergraduate and postgraduate degree certificates. AAP said while no educational qualification is required to become the PM, Mr. Modi could lose his Lok Sabha membership and become ineligible to contest elections if his degrees are found to be fake, as per the Election Commission of India rules.

In response, the BJP said AAP was raking up the issue to divert attention from the “many scams of the Delhi government”.

No respite

AAP’s latest attack on the PM comes two days after the Gujarat High Court set aside a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission directing Gujarat University to provide the details of Mr. Modi’s Master of Arts (MA) degree to Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Mr. Kejriwal over his suit.

Over the past few weeks, the AAP chief has been making a case for the “need to have educated leaders” at the helm of affairs.

On March 24, speaking in the Assembly, the CM called Mr. Modi India’s “most corrupt” and “least educated” PM, “who spends all day on planning whom to send to jail”.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, in a press conference here on Sunday, said the BJP must clean on whether Mr. Modi obtained his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in 1979 and MA in 1983, as claimed by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah in a press conference in May 2016.

The AAP leader showed a purported copy of Mr. Modi’s degree issued by the Gujarat University and highlighted the alleged incorrect spelling of the word “university” in the document in a bid to substantiate his claim.

He also said that the font used to print “Master of Arts” in Mr. Modi’s degree certificate was introduced in 1992, whereas the PM is said to have had finished his MA in 1983.

‘CM exposed’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit back, saying AAP is peddling “fake stories about the PM” to divert attention from the “corruption saga” of the Delhi government.

Taking on the AAP chief, Mr. Sachdeva said, “The entire world thought [former Delhi Ministers] Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were his [CM’s] close aides but the truth is that he used them. He conned them into signing fraudulent deals. Today, they are in jail while he enjoys power and ill-gotten wealth.”

However, he added, Mr. Kejriwal has been trying to divert people’s attention ever since his “role in the excise policy scam has been exposed”.