BJP MPs, MLAs sit with Mayors outside CM’s house

New Delhi

10 December 2020 00:58 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs on Wednesday sat with the Mayors of the three municipal corporations who continued to camp outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence for the third consecutive day here.

This, even as the party lodged a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging that they were conspiring to kill corporation leaders. The complaint was filed citing a video clip featuring both Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Pathak.

“Who are we to beat the Mayors? The BJP has a habit of mixing random audios with random videos to defame and malign the image of the people. But they cannot divert attention from the issue of farmers. If they think that they will do all this to divert attention from the Farm Laws issue, then they are wrong,” Mr. Pathak said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and the BJP legislative party consisting of eight MLAs including, and led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri visited the protesting Mayors to express solidarity and extend their support to them.

“The fight for the interests of Delhiites and the rights of corporation employees will continue till the corporation gets the outstanding funds,” Mr. Gupta said.

Mr. Bidhuri termed a matter of “great regret” that the three Mayors were sitting on a dharna outside the Chief Minister’s residence in the winter season and did not “think it necessary to at least meet them”.

“Durgesh Pathak, a member of the Political Affairs Committee of his party, threatened to kill these Mayors in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Chief Minister should apologise immediately in this matter,” Mr. Bidhuri, said.