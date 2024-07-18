ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MPs look away as Central agencies demolish slums: Durgesh Pathak; what have AAP’s Rajya Sabha members done for Delhi, asks BJP

Published - July 18, 2024 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her child sit near the pile of debris of settlements that were demolished during a drive conducted by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Khyber Pass in Civil Lines. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday attacked Delhi BJP MPs for not stepping in to prevent the demolition of slum colonies in their respective constituencies. AAP MLA and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak alleged that Central agencies, such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Railways and the Land and Development Office have been carrying out demolition drives across the national capital even as the MPs concerned have stopped taking calls from the affected residents.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Mr. Pathak of misleading people and asked what AAP’s three Rajya Sabha members had done for Delhi.

‘Not taking calls’

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Pathak said, “Indian Railways, which comes under the BJP-ruled Central government, has put up a notice to demolish thousands of slums in Patel Nagar and Brar Square, but the BJP MP from the area — Bansuri Swaraj — is not even taking the calls of the affected people.”

He added that Praveen Khandelwal, Chandni Chowk MP, remained absent even as the DDA demolished several slum clusters in the area.

“All seven MPs from Delhi since 2014 have been from the BJP. But none of them has any work to show for themselves. Now, they are trying to ruin Delhi,” Mr. Pathak said.

Questioning the Delhi government, the BJP spokesperson asked why is the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which would have provided houses to homeless people in the Capital, not being implemented in the city.

