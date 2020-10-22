BJP MP slams govt. for withholding grants to DU colleges

\

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of attempting to “sabotage higher education” by stopping grants to 12 aided Delhi University colleges.

Professor Sinha wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that he was going against his constitutional duty and moral obligations through such “coercive action”.

Thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff at these colleges, he stated, had not been getting their salaries for the last six months.

At the same time, he also stated that the Delhi government had also withheld reimbursement of the Children Education Fund and medical bills for the treatment of staff from these colleges at empanelled city hospitals as part of his “allergy” against the smooth functioning of the university.