BJP MP sits on dharna against violence

BJP MP Vijay Goel sat on a dharna against “violence being spread by the Congress and AAP” in relation to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Ajmeri Gate on Saturday.

The former Delhi BJP chief said that the Congress and AAP were “continuously misleading Muslims”. He said he would counter he “lies” with a “detailed explanation” during a padyatra from Sadar Bazar to Jama Masjid on January 7.

“People from all religions and groups will take part in this padyatra and we will inform the people that the Act does not take away anyone’s citizenship. It is to provide citizenship... out of desperation, the Congress is inciting violence countrywide. In Delhi, Congress leaders are leading protests against CAA and spreading misinformation and lies,” Mr. Goel said.

