BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accuses DJB of corruption, demands judicial inquiry

November 23, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

A day after Delhi Water Minister Atishi accused the Finance Department of not releasing funds required by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to maintain water supply, the Delhi unit of BJP on Wednesday accused the Jal Board of corruption and demanded a judicial inquiry into its working.

Addressing a press conference, BJP member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari claimed Delhi needs 1,350 MGD of drinking water while the availability is only 950 MGD. “In almost nine years of its rule, the Kejriwal government has not made any efforts to increase the availability of drinking water and Delhi is still a victim of tanker mafia,” he said.

“When the Finance Department of Delhi government asked the DJB to give an account of the ₹1,557 crore provided to it so that the next instalment of the budget amount could be released, the Minister started threatening of a water crisis in Delhi instead of providing the details of the expenditure,” the north-east Delhi MP said, adding that the accounts of the DJB have not been prepared since 2016-17 nor has any audit been done since then.

The Minister on Tuesday had alleged that the funds have been withheld on the directions of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. In a communication to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, she also sought the suspension of Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish C. Verma, whom she accused of adopting an “obstructionist” approach towards the release of funds.