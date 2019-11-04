BJP MP calls scheme an election gimmick

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel labelled the odd-even road rationing scheme, which comes into effect for the better part of the month starting Monday, an “election gimmick” here on the eve of its enforcement.

The scheme, he argued, was an “electoral stunt” and “a drama” which he would protest against by flouting its provisions for which he had “especially designed his car”.

“If only stubble burning is responsible for pollution, then why is the Kejriwal government implementing the odd-even scheme? Kejriwal has never made any report public about pollution caused by vehicles and other sources. This only further makes odd-even scheme futile,” he argued.

“It was the Kejriwal government’s responsibility to reduce 90% pollution levels in Delhi caused by internal sources. But he did not do anything including on [issues such as] road and construction dust, industrial emissions, diesel vehicles, road sprinkling, banning gen-sets, installing smog towers, procuring buses. The government failed to spend even a single penny from ₹1,300 crore of the environmental cess,” he alleged.

Terming it a “mere gimmick” which had given Mr. Kejriwal an “excuse to waste taxpayers’ money and advertise himself”, the former Delhi BJP chief challenged the Chief Minister to seek experts’ opinion on its utility. He also accused the Chief Minister of practising vote bank politics by exempting certain categories of drivers from following its provisions.

“I challenge Kejriwal to take the opinion of anyone like CPCB, TERI, SAFAR, DPCC...on the viability of odd-even rule. All of them will discredit it and the expenditure on the same,” he argued.