BJP moves HC against non-execution of Ayushman Bharat plan in Delhi

Published - October 31, 2024 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the non-implementation of the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme — Ayushman Bharat — in the Capital.

The plea was signed by all seven Delhi BJP Lok Sabha members.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the scheme is not being implemented “purely for political reasons”, resulting in the denial of health care to the elderly and underprivileged sections.

New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government’s Arogya Nidhi Scheme is replete with shortcomings, forcing patients to run from pillar to post for assistance.

North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia said two of the four Delhi government hospitals lack facilities for treatment due to which patients are being referred to other facilities.

