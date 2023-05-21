BJP mounts attack, says ordinance necessary to maintain Delhi’s dignity

May 21, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP’s Delhi unit on Saturday welcomed the ordinance brought by the Centre on postings and transfer of bureaucrats, saying it was necessary to protect the interests of the people as the Delhi government was “intimidating” officers and “misusing” its powers after the May 11 Supreme Court verdict that handed over the reins of the Services Department to the elected dispensation.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the Aam Aadmi Party government resorted to hooliganism and intimidation of officers, and misuse of power under the cover of the Supreme Court judgment.

Sending strong message

“The Kejriwal government since May 11 was sending out a strong message that their aim was to mentally torture officers who probe the government. Delhi is the national capital and whatever happens here has an impact all over the country. The ordinance was necessary to maintain Delhi’s dignity,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said during the government of Madan Lal Khurana and Sheila Dikshit, the State and the Central governments found ways to work together with dignity.

“Had Mr. Kejriwal understood the working system of his predecessors, he would not have clashed with the Central government, the L-G and the Opposition,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, at a separate press conference, said the Supreme Court had cited the absence of any particular law with regard to the administration in Delhi, under Section 42 of the Constitution.

“We had to bring in the ordinance because within a few days of the Supreme Court judgment, the Delhi government began flexing its muscles. It transferred IAS officer Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar, who was probing the irregularities in the Sheesh Mahal,” he said.

The allusion was to the alleged expenditure for renovation of the CM’s official residence.

‘Delhi heart of India’

According to the ordinance, he pointed out, the committee that will now recommend transfers and postings will still be chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister.

“Delhi is the heart of India. The entire country has a claim over it as its capital, which is frequently visited by dignitaries from the world over. We, therefore, needed a system in place which could ensure transparency and accountability in transfers and postings,” Mr. Prasad said.

ADVERTISEMENT