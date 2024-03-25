ADVERTISEMENT

BJP mounts attack, asks Kejriwal to step down from CM post

March 25, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders and supporters staging a protest at Palika Bazar in Cannaught place on Sunday | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The BJP on Sunday burnt effigies of Aam Aadmi Patry (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal across the city and demanded his resignation from the Delhi Chief Minister’s post.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, accused the Chief Minister of indulging in corruption, saying several scams are set to unfold in the coming days with his arrest.

“Till now, Kejriwal has been arrested only in the liquor scam. The probe agencies are already investigating corruption in the Delhi Jal Board, electricity subsidy scam, and many other cases. Kejriwal is reaping the result of his actions,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation, BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Praveen Khandelwal, said the party will continue to protest until he steps down.

Meanwhile, AAP workers also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also organised a candlelight march in Kalkaji. The protest was led by Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior party leader Atishi.

