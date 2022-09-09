BJP MLAs write to CBI, demand investigation into ‘excise policy scam’

Delhi BJP leaders at a press conference in the city. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Capital’s BJP MLAs have written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director asking for a “more comprehensive and in-depth investigation” into the Delhi government’s alleged excise scam.

“In view of the new facts that have come to light after the recent sting operation, it is necessary to increase the scope of investigation of this case. It has become clear from the sting that the commission of liquor contractors was increased because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were part of it [the alleged graft],” the Delhi BJP MLAs stated in the letter.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tender a public apology for not taking any action against Excise Minister Manish Sisodia despite a recent “sting video” which, the BJP claims, shows how kickbacks worth crores of rupees were received by the Delhi government functionaries in return for liquor retail licences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Trivedi said that Mr. Kejriwal had, after becoming Delhi CM, asked the public to record ‘sting videos’ if they encounter instances of corruption and send the videos to the government for action.

“Today he himself is trying to divert the matter when the sting operation is clear on how the commission of contractors was increased and how AAP leaders were given benefits,” Mr. Trivedi alleged in his press conference.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the now-withdrawn liquor policy had come under suspicion from day one, but AAP’s Delhi government did not answer questions related to it either in the Assembly or outside it.

“We asked how the number of liquor outlets was increased from 639 to 849, how the timing of serving liquor was extended from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m., how the commission of liquor contractors went up from 2 to 12%, how the master plan was violated by opening more than 300 liquor outlets in residential and non-conforming areas,” the LoP said.

“The Delhi government claimed it [Delhi Excise Police 2021-22] was a world-class policy, which would boost the government’s revenue from ₹6,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore. If that was the case, why did they withdraw it?” the LoP said.