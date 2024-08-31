GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP MLAs urge President Murmu to dismiss Delhi’s AAP goverment

Published - August 31, 2024 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLAs with President Droupadi Murmu

BJP MLAs with President Droupadi Murmu

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu and requested her to dissolve the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the President and raised concerns over the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Calling it a “constitutional crisis”, Mr. Gupta, in a statement, said, “With Mr. Kejriwal behind bars for the past four months on charges of corruption related to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, critical administrative decisions are being delayed, directly impacting people’s lives. We met the President and requested for the dissolution of the AAP government.”

The BJP MLAs, in their memorandum, alleged corruption and constitutional violations by the AAP government. “Most notably, the failure to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission which has been due since April 2021. This neglect represents a grave violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution and has severely impeded financial planning and resource allocation for the city, particularly affecting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” it stated.

‘BJP accepted defeat’

Reacting to the development, AAP, in a statement, said, “The BJP approaching the President of India shows they have already accepted defeat in the upcoming Assembly poll. The BJP has no regard for the Constitution and has repeatedly attacked it. Wherever the BJP can’t win elections, it attempts to run a parallel government with the sole objective to disrupt the work of the elected government.”

