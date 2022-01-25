BJP MLAs to meet L-G, demand lifting of curbs

New Delhi

25 January 2022 01:26 IST

Restrictions have hurt markets: Bidhuri

A delegation of BJP MLAs will meet Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday to demand lifting of restrictions, including night and weekend curfews, in view of the decreasing COVID-19 cases in the Capital.

The meeting comes a day before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet to chart the way forward.

Other demands

Sources said the BJP delegation will also demand action against new liquor vends opening in the city in non-confirming areas, in violation of the provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi - 2041.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Baijal is also the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “The city’s business class is badly affected due to the implementation of the odd-even rule in the markets. The shops are open only for two to three days in a week due to the weekend curfew.” “This has broken the back of shopkeepers, employees, suppliers and labourers working there,” he said.

The restrictions were also affecting weddings organisers, banquet hall owners and catering business operators, said the BJP leader.

Mr. Bidhuri, in his letter, wrote that to maintain order in the markets, instead of “focusing on collecting fi-nes”, the government should appoint volunteers so that they implement sanitisation and social distancing norms, in addition to distributing masks.