Delhi

BJP MLAs to meet CM to submit memorandum

BJP MLAs will meet CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and submit a memorandum to draw his attention to increasing cases of COVID-19, the alleged poor condition of Delhi government hospitals, a heavy increase in petrol and diesel prices and “faulty” distribution of free ration to 72 lakh people in Delhi. “Despite Delhi being identified as a ‘Red Zone’, the AAP government decided to open liquor shops. It is known to all how social distancing norms were violated after that,” said LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

