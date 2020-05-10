BJP MLAs will meet CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and submit a memorandum to draw his attention to increasing cases of COVID-19, the alleged poor condition of Delhi government hospitals, a heavy increase in petrol and diesel prices and “faulty” distribution of free ration to 72 lakh people in Delhi. “Despite Delhi being identified as a ‘Red Zone’, the AAP government decided to open liquor shops. It is known to all how social distancing norms were violated after that,” said LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.
BJP MLAs to meet CM to submit memorandum
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story