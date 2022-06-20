BJP MLAs obstruct developmental works: AAP

June 20, 2022 22:57 IST

BJP leaders are afraid because Kejriwal delivers double than what he promises: Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that BJP MLAs obstruct developmental works by the Delhi government in their constituencies and urged the people of Rajinder Nagar to elect its party candidate Durgesh Pathak.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said there are eight constituencies in Delhi where the BJP has MLAs and because of its “dirty politics”, no development work has happened in these constituencies.

“Whenever government workers go there to construct a road, lay water pipelines, install CCTV cameras, BJP MLAs come there to obstruct the work in some way or the other. BJP leaders are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s work,” Mr. Sisodia said while addressing a ‘jan sabha’ at Rajinder Nagar.

Power bills

“Unlike other parties, Kejriwal works and, in fact, delivers double than what he promises. In 2015, the CM had promised to reduce power bills by 50%, but today power is free in Delhi. Over 75%-80% houses in Delhi are getting ₹0 bill today,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He claimed that the AAP government has improved education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure in the city. “To give momentum to such development works in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for Kejriwal’s politics of honesty and development,” he added.

Slam Agniveer scheme

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh attacked the BJP over the Agniveer scheme and termed it as “Modi government’s ploy to make the youth unemployed and betray the country”.

“PM Modi’s friends looted ₹10.50 lakh crore from the country. If the agencies catch them, they will get enough money to easily pay salaries to soldiers for 20 years,” the AAP leader said.

Top AAP leadership, including Mr. Kejriwal, have been campaigning for Mr. Pathak for the bypoll.

Water shortage is a main issue in the area and the BJP has been trying to corner AAP on it. On Saturday, taking out a roadshow, Mr. Kejriwal acknowledged the problem and promised to solve it, after black flags were shown to him.

The Rajinder Nagar seat had fallen vacant after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha resigned from the post to fight Rajya Sabha elections. The bypoll is scheduled for June 23 and results will be announced on June 26.