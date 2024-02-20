BJP MLAs move Delhi HC against suspension, hearing set for today

February 20, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

:

Seven Delhi MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday approached the High Court challenging their suspension from the Assembly for the duration of the ongoing Budget Session.

The petitioners — Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O.P. Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta — have sought interim relief from the court, which has listed the case for hearing on Tuesday.

The MLAs were suspended by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel last week for interrupting Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s address to the Assembly on February 15.

In his speech, Mr. Saxena had highlighted the achievements of the Delhi government over the past year.

Mr. Goel had also recommended the matter to the Assembly’s Privileges Committee.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for the legislators, informed the court that the MLAs had been suspended in violation of the Assembly rules.

‘Can’t exceed 3 days’

Even if the conduct of the petitioners was disruptive, Mr. Mehta argued that the suspension cannot exceed three days.

“Surprisingly, on February 16, an unconstitutional motion was moved by Dilip Pandey to suspend the petitioners for an indefinite period till the disposal of the adjudications in the cases pending before the Committee of Privileges,” their plea said.

It added that the motion had been “maliciously engineered” to prevent the Opposition lawmakers from participating in discussions in the ongoing Assembly session.