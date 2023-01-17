ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLAs enter Delhi Assembly with masks and cylinders 

January 17, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLAs stage a protest against rising pollution, outside the Assembly on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The BJP MLAs on Monday sported masks and carried oxygen cylinders as they entered the Assembly on the first day of the three-day session to protest against the Delhi government’s alleged inaction over the rising air pollution.

Leading his party MLAs, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the city had “become a gas chamber” and that the people were “suffering from cancer and lung diseases due to pollution”.

The BJP’s unique form of protest drew the ire of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who asked the protesting MLAs to leave the cylinders and masks outside the House as they could be used “as weapons”.

When the BJP MLAs did not relent, Mr. Goel asked them to produce COVID-positive certificates if they wanted to use cylinders and masks inside the House.

After the House was adjourned, amid protests by the ruling and Opposition MLAs, Mr. Bidhuri said, “Hospitals in Delhi are full of patients with respiratory ailments. Doctors say that the cases of cough and pneumonia are spreading rapidly and the biggest reason for this is air pollution.”

‘Voiceless in Assembly’

“After the successive COVID-19 waves, people have become more prone to respiratory ailments. But the government is not paying any attention to this issue,” he added. The BJP leader also said that his party was forced to wear masks and carry cylinders as the Opposition was not given a chance to raise its voice in the Assembly.

