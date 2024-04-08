BJP MLAs demanding discussion on Delhi Jal Board ‘irregularities’ marshalled out of Assembly

April 08, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on April 8 as they pressed for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The proceedings of the House began with members raising issues of their constituencies.

The BJP legislators started demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the DJB. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the request and asked the Opposition members to sit down.

As the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, Mr. Goel asked marshals to take them out.

Later, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Assembly premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.