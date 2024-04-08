ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on Delhi Jal Board ‘irregularities’ marshalled out of Assembly

April 08, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Assembly premises

PTI

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with party MLAs raises slogans during a protest outside the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi on April 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on April 8 as they pressed for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The proceedings of the House began with members raising issues of their constituencies.

The BJP legislators started demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the DJB. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the request and asked the Opposition members to sit down.

As the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, Mr. Goel asked marshals to take them out.

Later, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Assembly premises.

