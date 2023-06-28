BJP MLAs, Congress workers hold protests against Delhi power tariff hike

June 28, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Demanding that the Delhi government withdraw the hike in power tariff, protests were held on Tuesday separately by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines and by Delhi Congress workers outside the Aam Aadmi Party office at Rouse Avenue.

Power Minister Atishi had on Tuesday announced a hike of up to 8% in the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC). She blamed it on the Centre’s “mismanagement” as it was forcing power companies to buy imported coal instead of using domestic coal. Once the hike comes into effect, domestic consumers in the city using more than 200 units of electricity will have to pay more.

At their demonstration led by Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP legislators sought a special session of the Assembly to discuss the matter. “The CM frequently calls special sessions of the Assembly for various issues. Why is he not convening one to discuss the electricity rates?” Mr. Bidhuri said.

In a statement, the BJP MLAs also slammed Ms. Atishi for “once again lying” by claiming that the Central government is responsible for the increase in electricity rates.

“This increase has occurred due to the collusion between the Delhi government and private companies. The Power Minister has a habit of shifting blame onto others for their own misdeeds. The collusion between the Kejriwal government and power companies has already been exposed to the public, and the companies have embezzled thousands of crores under the guise of subsidies,” they stated.

At the Congress protest, the party’s Delhi unit president Anil Kumar said the power tariff hike will in turn increase the prices of all essential commodities, which will hit the common people and the poor the worst.

“The Kejriwal government colluded with power companies and the BJP government at the Centre to increase the power tariff, which has once again exposed that Mr. Kejriwal was following the orders of the Centre to put heavy financial burden on the common people,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief added that the Ms. Atishi’s statement that the hike in power rate will not impact those consuming up to 200 units of power was a blatant lie. “If schools, educational institutions, hospitals, industrial units, trading centres etc. pay enhanced power bills, it will impact all round increase in cost of life and goods, which will also affect those who consume up to 200 units of power,” he said.

No response was issued by the Delhi government on the charges by the BJP and the Congress.