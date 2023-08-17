HamberMenu
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte’s son joins Kuki-Zomi protest at Jantar Mantar

Demonstrators seek separate administration, imposition of President’s Rule 

August 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Manipuri community people stage a protest over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Manipuri community people stage a protest over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the ethnic conflict in Manipur continues, hundreds of Kuki-Zomi people on Thursday gathered for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, led by the Unao Tribal Women’s Forum (UTWF) of NCR. 

The protesters chanted in unison, “We are not illegal, we are not narco-terrorists, we are not militants,” as they demanded a separate administration for the Kuki-Zomi people of Manipur’s hill districts and the imposition of President’s Rule to bring back peace.

Joseph Valte, the son of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was brutally assaulted and left paralysed by a Meitei mob in Imphal on May 4, was also present at Thursday’s protest, and called for a separate administration as the only possible solution to the ongoing conflict.

Mr. Vungzagin Valte, who has since been recovering in Delhi, was among the first victims of the ethnic conflict between the dominant valley-based Meitei people and the Scheduled Tribe hills-based Kuki-Zomi people that began on May 3. Over 150 people have been killed in the months since, leaving tens of thousands internally displaced.  

Speaking from the protest stage at Jantar Mantar, Mr. Valte said, “I have visited the frontlines in Lamka where village defence volunteers are standing strong. It is impossible for us to live with Meiteis anymore after what they have done and a separate administration is the only solution.”

Mr. Valte, 29, who used to work in his father’s office, told The Hindu, “We have effectively been separated already - physically and emotionally. I have not contacted or been contacted by any of my Meitei friends I grew up with since May 3. There is no other way, the Central government should just give us a separate administration.”

At the protest, Glady Vaiphei of the UTWF questioned Home Minister Amit Shah’s support to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in his Parliament speech and said that claims of peace being restored in the State were false. 

In a statement, the UTWF said the situation in Manipur had only worsened in the last few weeks “due to the suspected involvement of State police forces”. 

They added that of the over 150 people killed in the violence so far, 117 were tribals. They further said over 350 churches and administrative buildings in the State were desecrated and burned. “The State government’s inaction and its failure to protect us have left us with no choice but to make this urgent plea,” their statement said. 

They went on to say that the current separation between the hills and the valley was “not a choice” but the result of “unfathomable violence” forcing people to flee their homes and abandon their livelihoods. 

The protest was also joined by the Manipur Tribals’ Forum, Delhi, Kuki-Zomi-Hmar student associations in Delhi, and representatives of the Kuki Inpi Manipur (the apex body of Kuki tribes in Manipur).

