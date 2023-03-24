BJP MLA moves HC against suspension from Delhi Assembly

March 24, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his one-year suspension from the Delhi Assembly by the Speaker. The High Court posted the petition for hearing on Friday.

On March 21, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended Mr. Gupta till the next budget session for allegedly obstructing the proceedings of the House.

In his petition, the Rohini legislator said his suspension is “unfair, unjust, unreasonable” and contrary to the principles of natural justice as well as the law, including the rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business, Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Absolute violation

The plea asserted the procedure adopted by the Speaker was in absolute violation of Mr. Gupta’s rights guaranteed under the Constitution as a citizen as well as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha proposed petitioner’s suspension from the House for a period of one year. The Speaker put the motion to vote by adopting the voice vote and ordered the suspension of the petitioner from sittings of the House for a year without any justification. Later, the petitioner was marshalled out of the Assembly,” the plea said.

“The petitioner’s suspension is not an extemporaneous incident but a result of a well-designed conspiracy and a well-planned strategy to scuttle the voice of the Opposition and ignore the serious breach committed by the AAP Minister. Needless to mention that as a leader of the Opposition party, the petitioner was discharging his constitutional duties in the Legislative Assembly,” the plea added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition of the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to apprise him about Mr. Gahlot allegedly leaking the budget and alleged discrimination against them in the Assembly. Mr. Gupta was also part of the delegation.