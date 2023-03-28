BJP MLA demands to identify locations to keep stray dogs 

March 28, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

BJP Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar on Monday told the Delhi Assembly that more than 100 dog bites happen a day in the city. He asked the Delhi government to keep stray dogs at a designated place in the city amid instances of canine attacks.

He said that a 2019 report of a Delhi Assembly Committee, headed by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, on the issue of stray dogs, should be implemented and the population of stray dogs should be controlled.

Mr. Mahawar also highlighted that two children lost their lives after being attacked by dogs in Vasant Kunj in South Delhi earlier this month.

