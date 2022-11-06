BJP minister demands transfer of Satyendar Jain from Delhi jail

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that Mr. Jain was indulging in "extortion" of money.

PTI New Delhi
November 06, 2022 18:26 IST

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. File  | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday demanded that jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain be transferred to some other prison outside Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, Ms. Lekhi alleged that Mr. Jain was indulging in "extortion" of money from inside the jail, citing a letter by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Mr. Jain, arrested by enforcement directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi.

"I request the Delhi LG, Delhi government and judiciary to transfer Jain to be transferred to some other jail outside Delhi as he could misuse his position as a minister to continue extorting money," she alleged.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar has allegedly said that he was asked ₹50 crore for Rajya Sabha seat by Mr. Jain and also to arrange 30 persons to provide ₹500 crore for expansion of AAP in Southern India.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP is using Chandrashekhar against the party as it is scared by the prospect of its defeat in Gujarat Assembly polls and MCD polls in Delhi.

AAP leaders also called Chandrashekhar a “star campaigner” of BJP and said that it will ensure his release from the jail ahead of Gujarat and MCD polls and will make him a party member.

Ms. Lekhi during the press conference said Chandrashekhar will not join the BJP.

