‘BJP members took trips at civic bodies’ expense’

AAP calls for probe into use of public funds

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that several Bharatiya Janata Party councillors, including its Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, Mayors and officials, have taken several trips inside and outside India at the civic bodies’ expense.

‘Employees starving’

On one hand, employees of the civic bodies are starving and on the other, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are using its funds for their trips, alleged AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

‘Declare within 48 hrs’

He said AAP demands that the BJP-ruled civic bodies publish a white paper declaring all such trips taken by the BJP councillors or Mayors within 48 hours. The Aam Aadmi Party called for a probe into the use of public funds that were allegedly spent on tours.