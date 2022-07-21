Delhi

BJP mayors spent ₹270 crore on personal luxury: AAP leader

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said the former mayors led a life of luxury on taxpayers’ money.  | Photo Credit: File photo
Staff ReporterNikhil M Babu _11355 New Delhi July 21, 2022 01:16 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 01:16 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the mayors of the three erstwhile municipal corporations — North, South and East — of spending ₹270 crore in five years on “personal luxuries”. The BJP termed the allegation “misleading” and warned of legal action against AAP.

“The MCD has no funds to pay salaries to employees but mayors did not hesitate once in splurging ₹270 crore on themselves... Even with these senseless spendings, the MCD employees could have very been paid their salaries,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor challenged Mr. Pathak to prove the allegations. “Give proof if any mayor or councillor of the BJP has misused civic funds or apologise to the BJP. If not, be prepared to face legal action,” Mr. Kapoor said.

‘Driven to doom’

Mr. Pathak said despite driving Delhi to “doom”, the mayors were leading a life of luxury on taxpayers’ money.

“This includes the cars they used, the cuisines they ate, the food of their dogs, entertainment arrangements in their house and other facilities,” Mr. Pathak said.

Mr. Kapoor said it is surprising to hear these misleading statements from Mr. Pathak. “If he wants to level misleading allegations on former civic leaders we can’t stop him, but the people of Delhi want to know from Durgesh Pathak what he would like to say on the expense of ₹10 crore on the construction of a swimming pool in the CM’s residence or the expenses of crores of rupees on renovating Ministers’ offices in the Secretariat,” Mr. Kapoor said.

