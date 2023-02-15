BJP mayoral candidate seeks ‘clarity from SC’ over aldermen’s voting rights

February 15, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Rekha Gupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mayoral candidate, on Tuesday said her petition before the Supreme Court intends to seek clarification over “why nominated persons [aldermen] cannot vote” in House meetings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On Monday, the apex court observed that aldermen cannot vote in the mayoral polls, according to the Constitutional provision of Article 243R. It was hearing a petition by Shelly Oberoi of the Aam Aam Party seeking timely conduct of internal elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the MCD standing committee.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Gupta, however, pointed to a 2015 Delhi High Court order — Onika Mehrotra and Others vs Government Of NCT Of Delhi and Others] — which gives voting rights to the aldermen in zonal ward committee meetings.

Ms. Gupta had on Monday filed an application for intervention before the apex court, which the latter will hear on next date of hearing

“The Delhi Municipal Corporation [DMC] Act and the Constitutional provision do not talk about the voting rights for aldermen in ward committee meetings, but they can still vote. So, there must be some clarification as to why they [aldermen] cannot vote in the three internal elections, including that of the Mayor,” she added.

According to the DMC Act, the 10 aldermen are nominated by the Lieutenant-Governor, provided that they have no voting rights in the meetings of the House. The internal elections are conducted the inaugural meeting of the MCD House — which has so far been adjourned thrice — holds.

The 2015 High Court order states that aldermen can participate and vote in any meeting of the respective zonal ward committee, but they cannot contest for the post of the committee’s chairperson.

The order also stated the aldermen can contest to be elected as a member of the standing committee, and, if elected, can also vote at any meeting of the panel. However, they cannot contest for the post of standing committee chairperson, but can seek to be elected as the deputy chairperson’s post.

Ms. Gupta said that since the city’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, as well as the 14 nominated MLAs can vote to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, there “must be clarity” over why aldermen cannot do the same.

However, MCD officials, said there is “no confusion” in whether aldermen have voting rights in the meetings of House, since the Act “clearly” prohibits them from voting.

Apart from the six members who are elected in the inaugural House meeting, 12 additional members to the standing committee are subsequently elected from each of the 12 MCD zones.