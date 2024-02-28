BJP may not repeat all sitting Delhi Lok Sabha MPs, ‘mulls dropping three’

February 28, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not field all its sitting Delhi MPs in the upcoming general election, party sources said on Tuesday. Sources added that the party is currently seeking feedback from people over the performance of their Lok Sabha representatives.

At present, all seven seats in the Capital are held by the BJP.

A Delhi BJP spokesperson told The Hindu that the party is in no hurry to declare its candidates. “We may take over a month to announce the names,” he added.

‘Fresh faces’

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said three sitting MPs may not get tickets this time as the party is thinking of replacing them with fresh faces.

Another BJP leader said party workers have been told to reach out to people for feedback, based on which the party will decide its candidates.

The workers have also been asked to take suggestions from people for the BJP manifesto.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda had on Monday flagged off 25 vehicles that will criss-cross the city under the party’s outreach programme, which will conclude on March 15.

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said the party has called a meeting of its manifesto committee on Wednesday and that a decision on candidates will be made after the names are discussed with the central leadership.

The Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha poll in the national capital in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will contest four seats in the national capital.

The rest will go into Congress’s kitty.

According to a Congress source, the party is looking to field former MP Udit Raj or former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Chauhan from the reserved North West Delhi seat, which is currently held by Hans Raj Hans.

Mr. Raj had left the BJP to join the Congress in 2019.

The party may field Sandeep Dikshit from North East Delhi, a seat his mother and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had contested in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Manoj Tiwari. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely is also in contention.

Mr. Lovely had contested against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi in the last Lok Sabha poll.

The party has zeroed in on Jai Prakash Aggarwal and Alka Lamba for the Chandni Chowk constituency.

Ms. Lamba had won the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat on an AAP ticket before quitting the party in 2019 to join the Congress. Currently, the Lok Sabha seat is held by Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Meenakshi Lekhi is the sitting MP from New Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh from West Delhi, and Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi — the four seats AAP will be contesting following the seat-sharing pact with the Congress.

