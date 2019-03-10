BJP may change 3 of its seven LS candidates

Even as the final word on the decision from the party’s top brass is estimated to be a fortnight away, the BJP, according to insiders, was mulling changing three of its seven candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources claimed two Ministers and a sitting BJP MLA were in the running and stood a chance to be fielded from significant parliamentary constituencies which are likely to also include New Delhi, currently represented by Meenakshi Lekhi, the party’s sole woman MP in the Capital.

The party is currently engaged in an assessment exercise aimed at evaluating all seven of its sitting MPs from Delhi based on feedback from their constituents as well as feedback from the local leadership.

Report to be submitted

A report on the same is scheduled to be submitted to the BJP’s Central leadership on Monday.

“Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan could be fielded from East Delhi with the incumbent MP Maheish Girri likely to be fielded from Junagarh. He is likely to be replaced by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel in Chandni Chowk,” said a party source.

According to another party source, however, Delhi BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma could also serve as Mr. Girri’s replacement from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Party insiders said the decision would be announced following a discussion specifically around it at the BJP Parliamentary Board and the party “could take 10 to 15 days” to make up its mind on the candidates to be fielded.

Meanwhile, party sources claimed, while cricketer Gautam Gambhir was being considered for the New Delhi seat, the party could field popular Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans from the North-West Delhi constituency.

Party sources further claimed that sitting MPs least likely to be replaced included Manoj Tiwari, chief of the Delhi unit of the party and MP from the North-East Delhi constituency as well as Pravesh Verma from West Delhi.

“The leadership will be provided by the feedback generated from the ground to make an informed decision. While the plank on which the BJP contests will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s achievements, which are enough to contest the election, anti-incumbency cannot be ignored,” said a party leader.

“The party will not allow anti-incumbency and non-performance by a few [MPs] to dent its vote share no matter by how less despite the Modi wave,” the leader added.