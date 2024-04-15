GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP manifesto mere jumla patra: Atishi

April 15, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha poll is nothing but a jumla patra as the party has failed to fulfil any of its promises in its 10-year rule at the Centre, charged Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Sunday.

She told reporters that the BJP’s  “Sankalp Patra” only made new promises but  refused to give an account of the works done by it so far. “The country is facing the highest rate of unemployment in the past 45 years. The youth employment  is at an all-time low, with 25% of them jobless,” she said.

The AAP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier promised to double the farmers’ income but the current manifesto of the BJP has skipped any mention of it.

Reacting to the accusations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the manifesto is based on the Modi government’s achievements and outlines the road map for the next two and a half decades. The BJP said the manifesto focused on the youth, who want to be job creators rather than  job seekers. 

Related Topics

state politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.