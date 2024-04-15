BJP manifesto mere jumla patra: Atishi

April 15, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

The BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha poll is nothing but a jumla patra as the party has failed to fulfil any of its promises in its 10-year rule at the Centre, charged Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Sunday.

She told reporters that the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra” only made new promises but refused to give an account of the works done by it so far. “The country is facing the highest rate of unemployment in the past 45 years. The youth employment is at an all-time low, with 25% of them jobless,” she said.

The AAP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier promised to double the farmers’ income but the current manifesto of the BJP has skipped any mention of it.

Reacting to the accusations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the manifesto is based on the Modi government’s achievements and outlines the road map for the next two and a half decades. The BJP said the manifesto focused on the youth, who want to be job creators rather than job seekers.