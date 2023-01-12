HamberMenu
BJP making ‘illegitimate’ use of Delhi officers: Manish Sisodia

A notice was issued to the AAP asking it to pay ₹163.62 crore it allegedly spent on political advertisements in the garb of government advertisements

January 12, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in Delhi’s newspapers, the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other States are published.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in Delhi’s newspapers, the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other States are published. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 12 accused BJP of wanting to have "unconstitutional" control over Delhi officers to have leverage over the city government.

Mr. Sisodia's charge came in the wake of a notice issued to the Aam Aadmi Party asking it to pay ₹163.62 crore it allegedly spent on political advertisements in the garb of government advertisements.

The development came nearly a month after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover ₹97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements it published under the veneer of government advertisements.

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, the sources said.

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi L-G," a source said.

"Look at the illegitimate use of the unconstitutional control over Delhi's officers — BJP asked Delhi Government's Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz (IAS) to issue a notice to recover the cost of advertisements given in outside States from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"In Delhi's newspapers, the advertisements of several BJP CMs of other States are published and hoardings of their CMs are all over Delhi. Will costs of those be recovered from BJP CMs?

"Is it for this reason that BJP wants to keep unconstitutional control over Delhi officers?" Mr. Sisodia said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

