BJP Mahila Morcha marches in favour of CAA

BJP’s Mahila Morcha on Sunday marched in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from the party’s State office to Connaught place.
Addressing the gathering, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the youth are being misled. She explained the purposes of the Act to those present, stating that during Partition and formation of Bangladesh, a large number of women were “married by force and pressurised to convert”. She also attacked the Opposition for “hatching conspiracy” by linking the CAA with the NPR, which she said was started by the previous UPA government. Mahila Morcha chief Poonam Parashar Jha said an awareness campaign regarding the Act will be soon launched.
