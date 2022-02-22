BJP lying about regularising sanitation workers: AAP

The BJP only has ‘jumlas’ to give to the people, says AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

The BJP only has ‘jumlas’ to give to the people, says AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP on Tuesday said the BJP is falsely promising permanent jobs to sanitation workers and they did not even pay compensation to the families of sanitation workers who died due to COVID-19.

The BJP on Monday had announced it will regularise 16,346 cleaners in the employ of the Capital’s three civic bodies.

“In BJP’s press conference yesterday, there was an atmosphere of desperation. They said that they will regularise the MCD’s safai karamcharis (sanitation workers). It made me happy to hear this promise of theirs as the Aam Aadmi Party has been proposing this regularisation for a long time, but was never supported in the past by the BJP-led MCD,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

“But as soon as the press conference ended, we received calls from a large number of safai karamcharis claiming that the BJP had told a white lie yet again. The workers said that the BJP has made innumerable claims promising regularisations, but never did anything about it,” he added. Mr. Pathak said the workers informed him that the BJP had made these declarations in 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Repeatedly every year, every six months, they make these empty promises that they will regularise safai karamcharis, he said. “These workers deserve respect and recognition for their work, something they have been tirelessly doing for over 25 to 30 years without being regularised. Generations have passed with these workers demanding some sense of security in their jobs, but they are continuously being cheated and exploited by the BJP-ruled MCD,” he said. The AAP leader alleged that that now there are hardly 10 days remaining before the Model Code of Conduct is imposed for the municipal corporation election and the BJP has simply issued a press release on paper without any actual work of creating posts or allocating the budget for the move. “Safai karamcharis and the whole of Valmiki community of Delhi won’t be fooled this time. We will resist this together and show the BJP its place. All the BJP leaders have together cheated the community, be it Manoj Tiwari, Adesh Gupta, or their senior leadership, everyone only lies to them. The BJP only has ‘jumlas’ to give to the people and nothing else,” Mr. Pathak said. When contacted, the BJP spokesperson did not offer a comment.