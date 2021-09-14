BJP looting money in name of clearing landfills: AAP

New Delhi

14 September 2021 00:44 IST

‘If garbage is cleaned at current rate, then it will not be removed even after 100 yrs’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged corruption in clearing of landfills by BJP-governed municipal corporations and added that if the garbage is cleaned at the current rate, then the landfills will not be removed even after 100 years.

Target of 25%

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the landfills in the city were supposed to be reduced by 25% till now.

“Bhalswa had a deadline of April 2021. Okhla of October 2021. Similarly, Ghazipur, too was supposed to be reduced by 25%. A Delhi Pollution Control Committee report states that the work is going on very slowly,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Waste generation

“North Corporation generates 4,500 metric tonnes of waste. Of this, 2500-2600 tonnes of garbage go to Bhalswa every day. In the last two years, 19 lakh metric tonnes of garbage have come, and 18.5 lakh metric tonnes is being processed at Bhalswa. More garbage is coming there than what can be processed. At this rate, this garbage won’t be processed in the next 100 years,” he added.

The AAP leader said that the BJP-government corporations are “looting” the money of Delhi government in the name of clearing these “mountains of garbage”.

“The BJP is looting the money given by the Delhi government by paying more as rent for trommel machines than what they cost. According to the DPCC, the environment is being harmed by about ₹500 crore because of the three garbage mountains of the municipal corporations,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.