BJP looting in name of digital digital classroom: AAP

We dare AAP to prove allegation: Kapoor

We dare AAP to prove allegation: Kapoor

Alleging corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said the BJP was looting people in the name of digital classroom project in North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run schools.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that municipal officials have been tasked to collect funds for an NGO run by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s associates.

“First, the BJP enlists the help of those close to its top leaders in Delhi to launch the ‘Drop in Ocean’ NGO. Following that, it develops a programme to digitise classrooms in municipal-run schools. Then, the civic body signs an MoU with an NGO to digitise classrooms,” Mr. Sisodia said.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The allegation that the said NGO is associated with the Delhi BJP president is absolutely false. We dare AAP to prove these allegations, failing which they should apologise,” he said.

“The MoU stated that the NGO will raise funds for digitalisation of classrooms through corporate social responsibility (CSR). Instead of adhering to the MoU, the BJP has directed high-ranking officials of the civic bodies to seek funding from businessmen,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The AAP leader claimed that the municipal corporation has formed a panel of its top executives, including Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Director of Education , and has asked them to raise CSR funds for this NGO from private firms.

“The MoU signed with the company has no information regarding the NGO’s previous work, for example, whether it has any expertise in digitising classrooms or any other activity,” Mr. Sisodia said.