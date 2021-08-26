BJP looting civic bodies by not paying a penny for putting up ads on hoarding sites: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is looting the municipal corporations of crores of rupees by putting up advertisements on hoarding sites of civic body’s without paying any money.

“These are sites by the civic bodies for paid advertising, where you have to pay ₹1 lakh-₹3 lakh a month. Such unipoles have been put up by the civic bodies. The AAP surveyed the Delhi BJP’s advertisements on these unipoles. Wherever we saw advertisements, we noted its GPS location and publicly asked BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta whether they had paid the corporations for the ad,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The campaign went on for 24 hours in Delhi. The party leaders did not even once say that the BJP had paid money for the advertisements, he said.

“Municipal corporations should get revenue out of these advertisements, but the BJP is looting the civic bodies by putting them up without paying for them. The BJP feels that if the corporations run out of money, then the Delhi government will take care of them. If the government does not give money to the civic bodies, then the latter will stop the salary of the safai karamcharis. It the karamcharis go on strike, the government will have to give money,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader said that the contractors who put up advertisements are enduring heavy losses and the same has been stated in the corporation’s Standing Committee.

“Now, the South body is planning to waive off the licence fees of the contractors because these contractors are enduring losses. In effect, this loss would be borne by the civic bodies. This is a clear case of quid pro quo. This very obviously points to corruption,” he said.