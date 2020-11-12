‘BJP lied about funds crunch in civic bodies to defame CM’

New Delhi

12 November 2020 00:11 IST

It should apologise to residents, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had lied to the people of Delhi about the fund crunch in civic bodies to defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that they should apologise to the residents.

“For the past several months, the BJP-ruled municipal corporation was claiming that they do not have money to pay salaries and was blaming the AAP government, but yesterday, they have promised to release all the pending salaries. This shows that the BJP was lying,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Released salaries

He said that a few weeks ago, the doctors of the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation were protesting against non-payment of salaries and the it had continuously “defamed” the AAP government by saying that they do not have any money to pay the salaries. But eventually, they released the salary of the doctors from their own fund and the protest was withdrawn, the AAP leader said.

Advertising

Advertising

“From November 9, all the employees of the three civic bodies were on protest against the non-payment of salary. Eventually, the municipal corporations requested all the employees to withdraw the strike and released their salaries,” Mr. Pathak said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party wants to ask the BJP why were they lying to people of Delhi for the past several months regarding the funds? The question is what was their motive behind these lies? Does the BJP do all these dramas just to defame to the AAP government,” he asked.