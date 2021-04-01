BJP leaders visit vaccination centres

New Delhi

01 April 2021 00:30 IST

Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the senior leadership of the BJP, including MP Anil Jain, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday visited vaccinations centres to assess the situation.

They also met some of those getting vaccinated and enquired about their well-being, in addition to interacting with doctors who briefed them about various measures being taken by the authorities to ensure a smooth vaccination process.

Mr. Gupta sought to allay any fear of the side-effects of vaccination, saying that India-made vaccines are quite effective and their results are coming out good.

Mr. Bidhuri said the need of the hour is for everyone to get vaccinated in the light of increasing COVID-19 cases. He also asked partymen to help people in registering themselves for vaccination.