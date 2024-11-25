BJP leaders to spend a night in slum clusters across Delhi

Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal has announced that under the party’s slum outreach campaign on Constitution Day (November 26), Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with other senior leaders and party workers, will spend a night in over 250 slum clusters across Delhi.

The party leaders will stay with a family, share meals, discuss their problems, and seek suggestions for solutions.

The campaign, starting at 4 p.m., will include garlanding a portrait of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, engaging with children and youth in the bastis, interacting with slum leaders, door-to-door outreach, community meals, overnight stays, and public awareness activities the next morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.