BJP leaders stage protest outside CM’s residence over electricity bills

The Opposition BJP on Monday staged a demonstration against the alleged collusion between the Delhi government power distribution companies leading to increased electricity bills for consumers.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party leaders took part in the protest during which electricity bills were burnt outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.
“The people of Delhi were expecting financial relief from the Delhi government in electricity bills in times of this crisis but instead of giving relief to the people, the Delhi government is working to strengthen its pockets in collusion with power companies,” Mr. Gupta alleged.
Disconnection notices
“Subsidy on electricity bills should be restored for domestic consumers, actual bills should be sent instead of average bills, there must be withdrawal of electricity disconnection notices. Those having outstanding electricity bills should be allowed to pay the bills in instalments,” Mr. Gupta demanded.
Mr. Bidhuri alleged Mr. Kejriwal, who “pretends to be a well wisher of the people of Delhi” had shown his “real face” by giving disconnection notices to power consumers.
The BJP demanded fixed charges be waived from electricity bills from March to November.
Mr. Bidhuri said such protests would continue in the interests of the people of the city till the Opposition’s demands were met.
