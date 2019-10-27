BJP leaders reach out to ‘unauthorised’ colonies

Delhi BJP leaders visited at multiple ‘unauthorised’ colonies out across Delhi on Saturday as part of a citywide Diwali celebration-cum-outreach programme

State party chief Manoj Tiwari visited Sonia Vihar in Karawal Nagar; BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel attended an event in Burari; South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri was part of the celebrations at Pul Prahladpur and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma attended one in Sagarpur.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi was part of similar events in Patel Nagar and Malviya Nagar; East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir attended events in Vishwas Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

In Burari, Mr. Goel accused AAP of taking credit for the Centre’s decision to regularise unauthorised colonies; and in Sonia Vihar, Mr. Tiwari said that the Centre’s decision would “bring historical change in the standard of living of lakhs of people.”

BJP national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta distributed solar lamps among sanitation workers at the Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg.