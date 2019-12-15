BJP leaders pay visit to unauthorised colonies

BJP leaders, in the run up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled later this month, visited unauthorised colonies and slum clusters as part of a public outreach programme to apprise the residents of the steps taken by the BJP-led Centre to provide housing to an estimated 60 to 70 lakh of them, on Saturday.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, in addition to organising a meeting of RWAs and NGOs at his residence to discuss the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights on the residents of unauthorised colonies in addition to the “jahan jhuggi, wahin makan” or in-situ rehabilitation project, took part in a signature campaign at unauthorised colonies in Mandawali.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay took part in a similar programme, which sought to collect 11 lakh signatures thanking the Prime Minister for both decisions, at Vikaspuri and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri at Tughlakabad, in addition to others.

“Surveys in 32 colonies have been completed and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started surveying 160 colonies. As soon as these survey ends, construction of these flats will be started. I have talked to the residents of jhuggi-jhopdis and they looked so happy,” Mr. Goel said.

The scheme, he said further, sought to provide two-bedroom flats of 30 sqm on land where their tenements existed earlier. For this purpose, he said, the DDA will appoint a developer who will also arrange transit accommodation for those residents whose flats are yet to be constructed.