BJP leaders meet L-G over fund release

New Delhi

12 December 2020 00:36 IST

BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday and demanded that directions be issued to the Delhi government to immediately release a fund of ₹13,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

Alleging that funds to this effect were due to the civic bodies, Mr. Gupta and Mr. Bidhuri also handed over a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor in the matter.

According to the BJP, in view of the seriousness of the subject, the Lieutenant Governor assured them that he would summon the Delhi government’s reply on it.

“Mayors and other senior corporators have been sitting on a dharna outside the CM’s residence for the last five days demanding immediate payment of the outstanding funds. But the CM does not have time to meet the corporation leaders,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The L-G has deemed the Kejriwal government’s withholding of funds of the corporation unfair. The L-G has also written a letter to the CM thrice in this context,” Mr. Gupta also said.

The Delhi BJP president said the party had also demanded “appropriate action” in regard to an alleged conspiracy to “kill” the protesting Mayors allegedly by senior AAP leaders.