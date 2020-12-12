BJP leaders meet L-G over fund release

BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday and demanded that directions be issued to the Delhi government to immediately release a fund of ₹13,000 crore to the municipal corporations.
Alleging that funds to this effect were due to the civic bodies, Mr. Gupta and Mr. Bidhuri also handed over a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor in the matter.
According to the BJP, in view of the seriousness of the subject, the Lieutenant Governor assured them that he would summon the Delhi government’s reply on it.
“Mayors and other senior corporators have been sitting on a dharna outside the CM’s residence for the last five days demanding immediate payment of the outstanding funds. But the CM does not have time to meet the corporation leaders,” Mr. Gupta said.
“The L-G has deemed the Kejriwal government’s withholding of funds of the corporation unfair. The L-G has also written a letter to the CM thrice in this context,” Mr. Gupta also said.
The Delhi BJP president said the party had also demanded “appropriate action” in regard to an alleged conspiracy to “kill” the protesting Mayors allegedly by senior AAP leaders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath