ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders hold convention on stray dog menace in Delhi

December 21, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Aanchal Poddar

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel along with BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday held a convention of resident welfare associations over the stray dog menace in the city.

The “National Convention of Resident Welfare Association on Stray Dog Menace” was attended by former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh.

The participants demanded sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs and compensation to those affected by the menace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also demanded an amendment to the animal birth control (ABC) rules laid down by the Animal Welfare Board, especially the norms that require the resident welfare associations to feed stray dogs in their localities.

Mr. Javadekar urged people to not feed stray dogs on the street.

Mr. Goel also launched the Centre for Stray Dog Problems in Bengali Market near Connaught Place. The office will allow Delhi residents to register any complaints related to stray dogs. Mr. Goel, said, “We are not anti-dogs, rather we are trying to restore respect that the creatures are losing with their hostile and wild behaviour.” 

“On my visit to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, I found that 250-300 cases of dog bite are being reported everyday in Delhi. This means close to 6,000 cases every month,” Mr. Goel said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US