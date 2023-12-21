GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leaders hold convention on stray dog menace in Delhi

December 21, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Aanchal Poddar

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel along with BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday held a convention of resident welfare associations over the stray dog menace in the city.

The “National Convention of Resident Welfare Association on Stray Dog Menace” was attended by former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh.

The participants demanded sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs and compensation to those affected by the menace.

They also demanded an amendment to the animal birth control (ABC) rules laid down by the Animal Welfare Board, especially the norms that require the resident welfare associations to feed stray dogs in their localities.

Mr. Javadekar urged people to not feed stray dogs on the street.

Mr. Goel also launched the Centre for Stray Dog Problems in Bengali Market near Connaught Place. The office will allow Delhi residents to register any complaints related to stray dogs. Mr. Goel, said, “We are not anti-dogs, rather we are trying to restore respect that the creatures are losing with their hostile and wild behaviour.” 

“On my visit to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, I found that 250-300 cases of dog bite are being reported everyday in Delhi. This means close to 6,000 cases every month,” Mr. Goel said.

