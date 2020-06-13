BJP leaders hit out at AAP govt. for failing to handle COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi

13 June 2020 23:26 IST

‘CM giving false assurances to the people about being ready’

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday addressed a Jan Samvad Rally, via videoconferencing from the BJP office, on the achievements of completing a year of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

BJP national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta were also part of the address. Mr. Gupta administered an oath to “buy and promote local products and carry forward social awareness, health and hygiene campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic” to party office-bearers.

“On the one hand, Delhi Chief Minister has not been seen on the ground once, on the other hand, MP and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is visiting hospitals, quarantine centres, COVID-19 health care centres,” Ms. Irani alleged.

“The Chief Minister of Delhi has been giving false assurances to the people that they are ready for every situation and they have a provision of 30,000 beds. Today, when the cases of virus infection in Delhi have increased to more than 36,000, in such a situation Kejriwal government has only 8,500 beds,” Mr. Jaju alleged.

Mr. Gupta said the BJP “helped the people of Delhi without any government help” even as he attacked the Delhi government for allegedly failing at testing and tracing of COVID-19 patients.