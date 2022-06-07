‘BJP leaders getting training in hate from Modi’

Training its guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the derogatory comments made by two BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammed and Islam, AAP on Monday said that the leaders got their “training in hate” from Mr. Modi.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh linked the controversy over BJP leaders’ statements to the arrest of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Mr. Singh said that the senior party leader was arrested to hide the “international insult” caused by the comments made by BJP leaders.

When contacted, a BJP spokesperson did not offer a comment.

“Wrong was done by the BJP, its leaders, and its spokespersons, because of the training in hate they get from Narendra Modi. This is an insult to 130 crore Indians,” Mr. Singh said.

The AAP leader said that the BJP’s “hate-riddled” politics brought shame and mockery to the country. “In the last 75 years of Independence not a single Indian PM has brought so much shame to India as Mr. Modi has done,” he added.

He also claimed that the arrest of Mr. Jain by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was a huge “disrespect” to the whole Jain community. The AAP leader said that CBI, ED, and Income Tax Departments have raided Mr. Jain’s home four times, but they haven’t ever found any evidence against him.

“This time too, ED has nothing against him even after five days of investigation,” Mr. Singh said.

He said that Mr. Jain is paying the price of being an honest leader who was working day and night to improve Delhi’s health facilities.