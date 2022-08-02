Delhi

BJP leaders demand Sisodia’s dismissal

Special Correspondent New Delhi: August 02, 2022 01:39 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:39 IST

The Delhi BJP workers held a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain over charges of alleged corruption.

“In light of the grave charges against them, both Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Jain should be immediately sacked from the Cabinet. We will continue our protest till both of them are sacked,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Mr. Gupta also left a memorandum at the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that both the Ministers were involved in “corruption worth crores of Rupees”.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that AAP’s Delhi government was involved in “rampant corruption”.

“One wonders what is Arvind Kejriwal’s compulsion in not sacking both these Ministers. The Chief Minister is an equal partner in the graft committed by Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Jain. That is why, despite being in jail for such a long time, Jain has yet not been dismissed,” he alleged.

