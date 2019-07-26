BJP leaders call on CVC, file complaint against AAP govt.

A BJP delegation on Thursday called on the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) to file a complaint over alleged corruption committed by the AAP government in the construction of 8,089 classrooms, causing “huge loss” to the public exchequer.

Led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, the delegation submitted a memorandum to the CVC and sought to substantiate its charges with “supporting documents”.

“There are serious violations of General Financial Rules of the government of India and Central Public Works Department’s work manual. It is mandatory for all the government agencies to follow financial and construction rules laid down in these two documents,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Thorough probe

The BJP leader demanded that the CVC, Sharad Kumar, get the alleged irregularities, violation of rules and deliberate frauds thoroughly investigated in “all aspects” as deemed fit by the vigilance body. He also stressed “in depth examination” by the Chief Technical Examiner of the CVC to “unravel the complete gamut of technical misadventure” by PWD, Education Department and its Land and Building Department in connivance with senior authorities.

“The CVC, Sharad Kumar carefully heard the plea...He assured that he would get the matter in thoroughly investigated and take further appropriate action,” Mr. Gupta claimed.