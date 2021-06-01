BJP leaders abusing Kejriwal to hide their failures: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that BJP leaders are “abusing” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “hide” their failures.

“First they stopped oxygen for the people of Delhi. Now, Arvind Kejriwalji is saying that we need to vaccinate all Delhiites and they are abusing him,” Mr. Sisodia said in a video.

He said the Chief Minister wants to vaccinate as many people as possible before a possible third wave. Delhi has been facing a shortage of vaccines and free vaccination of the 18-44 age group has not been happening in government schools for over a week now.

‘BJP holding elections’

“To hide their own failures in COVID management, BJP leaders keep on making false statements. When the nation was reeling with COVID cases and needed immediate help, the BJP government was more interested in managing their image and conducting elections,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said the Centre denied oxygen supply to Delhi and Mr. Kejriwal had to go to court to “fight” for the same.

“Now, when Kejriwalji is asking for adequate vaccines to inoculate all citizens, BJP leaders are again acting as obstructionists. BJP leaders can continue to say whatever they want until all citizens of Delhi are not vaccinated, Kejriwalji will continue to fight for vaccines for all. It is shameful that BJP is playing such petty politics when its leaders should instead be vaccinating citizens in their own States,” he added.